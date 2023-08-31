Live
Just In
80-old lady walks 8 km on foot to tie rakhi to her younger brother
- Netizens are in awwww over her love for her younger brother
- Hails the old lady for her commitment on Raksha Bandhan
Karimnagar: In a heart touching incident, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a symbol of brotherly love, an old lady has reportedly gone to her younger brother’s house which is 8 km away on foot to tie Rakhi to her younger brother. She trusted her feet without waiting for a bus or an auto to go to her younger brother's place. She walked alone for eight kilometers.
When greeted by a young man who was coming the same way, she said that she was going to tie rakhi for her younger brother. The young man took a video and posted it on social media, expressing her love for her younger brother. This video has now become viral.
An old woman from Kothapalli in Karimnagar district was walking to the neighboring Kondaiyapalli. A young man who met her in the middle of the road greeted Avva and asked her where she was going. She replied that she was going to Kondaiyapalli. She said that her younger brother was staying in that village and she was going to tie Rakhi on the occasion of Rakhi festival.
He took a video of the old lady walking hard with love for his brother and put it on social media. Now this video has become viral. Netizens are happy to see the unrequited love for the younger brother.