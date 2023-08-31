80-old lady walks 8 km on foot to tie rakhi to her younger brother

Karimnagar: In a heart touching incident, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a symbol of brotherly love, an old lady has reportedly gone to her younger brother’s house which is 8 km away on foot to tie Rakhi to her younger brother. She trusted her feet without waiting for a bus or an auto to go to her younger brother's place. She walked alone for eight kilometers.



When greeted by a young man who was coming the same way, she said that she was going to tie rakhi for her younger brother. The young man took a video and posted it on social media, expressing her love for her younger brother. This video has now become viral.

An 80-year-old woman walked 8 km to tie Rakhi.. An 80-year-old woman expressed her love for her younger brother on the occasion of Rakhi Poornami. Bakkavva, who belongs to Jagityala district (Telangana), went to her younger brother Mallesham, who lives in Karimnagar district,… pic.twitter.com/WgyaHSTwzi — भरत रेड्डी 🇮🇳 (@RBReddyHindu) August 31, 2023

An old woman from Kothapalli in Karimnagar district was walking to the neighboring Kondaiyapalli. A young man who met her in the middle of the road greeted Avva and asked her where she was going. She replied that she was going to Kondaiyapalli. She said that her younger brother was staying in that village and she was going to tie Rakhi on the occasion of Rakhi festival.

He took a video of the old lady walking hard with love for his brother and put it on social media. Now this video has become viral. Netizens are happy to see the unrequited love for the younger brother.