900 mosques in Telangana to get Ramzan gift packets

Hyderabad: The State government has completed preparations for distribution of gift packets among Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan. The packets will be distributed in 119 Assembly constituencies of the State under the supervision of MLAs.

Minority Welfare director Shahnawaz Qasim said 90 per cent of preparations have been completed for the distribution of gift packets in the city and districts. "Now MLAs will undertake the distribution according to their convenience," he said.

The government will release Rs 1 lakh to each mosque for the Iftar feast. Preparations are on for distribution of gift packets and the Iftar feast in 900 mosques across the State.

According to Minority Welfare department, MLAs will recommend four mosques and corporators will choose two mosques in each assembly constituency for distribution of gifts and organising the feast. "In Hyderabad, the Iftar feast and the gift package will be distributed in more than 434 mosques. The distribution will take place at a function hall next to the Hajj House. The gift packets are being transferred from here to the MLAs' constituencies," said Shahnawaz.

The Iftar feast will be arranged on behalf of the Chief Minister in the last week of Ramzan.