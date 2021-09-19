A blissful reading experience

I extend my warmest greetings to your daily on the august occasion of its decadal anniversary.

The yeoman service rendered by your daily in bringing to its many faithful readers, news, views, articles and exhilarating moments of reading bliss will be cherished by me and all its esteemed readers forever.

Here's wishing you and every member of your family a nostalgic rewind of their momentous, cherished rewarding and defining moments of association with the news daily.

I pray that God bless and shower you all with many more years of delightful rewarding and enriching prosperous public service.