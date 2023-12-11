A commitment to education

Karimnagar: Padi Uday Nandan Reddy, the founder and CEO of YuppTV and Turito, hailing from Veenavanka mandal, is making a significant impact by supporting underprivileged students facing financial challenges in pursuing education. At a recent event, he personally funded scholarships for 116 students in the mandal.

Nandan Reddy, during the occasion, expressed his dedication to supporting education by announcing a monthly scholarship of Rs 1.55 lakh for 155 students in Veenavanka mandal. He highlighted the support from NRIs through a dedicated website, Tight Life, aimed at assisting financially struggling students.

Notably, YuppTV, under Nandan Reddy’s leadership, has provided employment opportunities to 50 students in the mandal, with a monthly expenditure of Rs 10.50 lakh. He reiterated that everyone with a desire to study should have the opportunity, and his commitment to providing help remains unwavering.

In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Nandan Reddy distributed notebooks to students during the birthday celebrations of Minister KTR. During the COVID crisis, essential goods worth Rs 50 lakh were distributed across every village in the mandal.

In memory of the late Padi Sudhakar Reddy, Nandan Reddy announced various social service programmes, including computer training for underprivileged children to equip them with valuable skills for successful careers.

Further expanding his social initiatives, Nandan Reddy introduced BrightLife, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing financial support to economically challenged and underprivileged children. The pilot project, BrightLife Connect, is set to launch in Karimnagar during Sankranti, with plans for nationwide expansion.

BrightLife Connect allows sponsors worldwide to financially support a child’s education through the platform. Eligible children can apply, and the BrightLife Committee ensures sponsorship based on eligibility criteria and priority. Sponsors also have the option to select a child from their village, prioritising local support.

Each sponsored child will receive a monthly subsidy of approximately Rs 1000, covering tuition fees, books, and other educational requirements. To ensure transparency, sponsors receive verification of their donations through report card grades and detailed cost breakdowns for the child’s education.

Nandan Reddy, known for his philanthropy, recently met Union Minister Anurag Thakur in New Delhi. He discussed YuppTV’s innovations in the OTT and broadcasting space, seeking support to address piracy concerns affecting YuppTV and content owners in international markets.