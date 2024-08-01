  • Menu
A day after qutting BJD, Mamata Mohanta joins BJP

A day after qutting BJD, Mamata Mohanta joins BJP
New Delhi: Former BJD leader Mamata Mohanta joined the BJP here on Thursday, a day after resigning as Rajya Sabha member and quitting the Naveen Patnaik-led party.

Mohanta joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters here in the presence of senior party leaders, including national secretary Arun Singh and Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh. Some of the BJP MPs from Odisha were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming Mohanta to the party fold, BJP Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh said her joining will further strengthen the party and hoped that she will contribute in implementation of the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ (poll promises) to make India a developed country and Odisha a developed State.

Speaking to reporters, Mohanta said she came into public life with two goals – public service and public welfare. “I joined the BJP because I felt that I can achieve my goals while being here,” she said.

