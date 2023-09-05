A Decade of Impact - 9 Powerful Ways TEDxHyderabad Changed Lives and Perspectives

TEDxHyderabad, 9th edition comes around, this article presents nine incredible ways this event has played a pivotal role in shaping a brighter and more inclusive future. These remarkable contributions serve as gems of inspiration you can cherish and revisit whenever you need an extra boost of motivation. TEDxHyderabad's impact is profound, and its journey continues to inspire positive change and empower people to make a difference in the world.

We should never underestimate the impact of an uplifting, heartfelt speech on restoring one's belief in humanity, and TEDx always delivers abundantly. But what makes TED Talks So Powerful? We believe that the true brilliance of TED Talks lies in its remarkable ability to take a seemingly simple idea, infuse it with passion and heartfelt conviction, and ignite a spark of inspiration within an audience. These talks have the power to awaken curiosity, fuel creativity, and spur action, leading to positive changes in the world.

TEDxHyderabad has been an unwavering driving force for the past nine years, consistently fostering social impact and catalyzing transformative change. Over this period, a dedicated team of individuals, united by a common mission, has passionately worked to cultivate a community of Thinkers, Enablers, and Doers. Their shared goal revolves around building a sustainable future by nurturing and elevating one powerful idea at a time. Their collective efforts and inspiring TEDxHyderabad events have left an indelible mark on society, empowering countless individuals to contribute positively to the world.

As its 9th edition comes around, this article presents nine incredible ways this event has played a pivotal role in shaping a brighter and more inclusive future. These remarkable contributions serve as gems of inspiration you can cherish and revisit whenever you need an extra boost of motivation. TEDxHyderabad's impact is profound, and its journey continues to inspire positive change and empower people to make a difference in the world.

1.Unlocking Gen-Next’s Full Potential: TEDxHyderabad has given voice and guidance to some of the most inspiring stories of youth leadership. We recall the story of Vineet Kumar, the youngest IT Security Guru, CEO & Social Entrepreneur at 14. He founded Cyber Peace Foundation, combating cybercrimes globally. Former Fielding Coach of India Men's Cricket Team, R Sridhar, who has trained many of India's leading youth sports icons, speaks about how personal achievements don't automatically qualify one for coaching. His experience underscores the importance of coaching the person, not just the sport, emphasizing how sports teaches resilience.

2.Fostering Social Impact: Fostering social influence means empowering individuals and organizations to tackle major challenges and enhance community well-being. TEDxHyderabad works to build a more egalitarian and compassionate society by encouraging collaboration, innovation, and sustainable practices through these and other inspiring talks.

Anshul Sinha uses his camera to address and highlight critical issues in our society. His movies like 'Gateway to Heaven' on human corpse trading, and 'Mitti - Back to roots' on agrarian crisis and farmer suicides, have won him 100 national and international awards from 500 film festivals. Mallesham, a traditional Pochampalli silk saree weaver family member, designed the Laxmi Asu Handloom Machine to mechanize the Asu process and alleviate his mother's pain. He revolutionized weaving in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bringing relief to countless weavers.

Suheim Sheikh, an award-winning software product designer turned photographer and sailor, has made a significant impact through his NGO, The Yacht Club of Hyderabad. As an accomplished international sailor, he has mentored numerous economically challenged kids, producing 6 National Champions, 25 National medalists, and 10 State Champions, and providing full-service patronage with a fleet of over 100 boats to enable competitive sailing at international levels.

3.Catalyzing Innovation: Innovation can thrive in a culture of inquiry, experimentation, and risk-taking. Several inspiring talks at TEDxHyderabad have empowered and encouraged individuals to challenge the status quo with their disruptive ideas. Srikanth Bolla, the first blind MIT graduate, is the CEO and founder of Bollant Industries, empowering specially-abled individuals with employment opportunities. Srikanth has motivated and trained around 8,00,000 students and adults, helping them overcome challenging circumstances to achieve their full potential.

Rana Daggubati, a National award-winning filmmaker and actor, has achieved global success with the magnum opus Baahubali series directed by SS Rajamouli. Beyond cinema, Rana transformed the digital post production landscape in South India and is a successful businessman, investing in tech companies and sports leagues.

4.Empowering Diverse Voices: By elevating voices from various cultures and experiences TEDxHyderabad has built diversity, broken barriers, and helped us understand and appreciate individual uniqueness. Akassh Aggarwal is an openly gay accessory designer defying forced societal norms. He has collaborated with several Bollywood personalities through his 'Pride India' initiative, which supports the LGBTQIA+ community in India. Gauri Sawant, aka The Trans Mommy, exemplifies that motherhood transcends gender.

From a tumultuous childhood to becoming a highly respected transgender social activist, she runs an NGO promoting safe sex and providing counseling for transgender people in Mumbai. Pavithra YS, chairperson and managing director of Vindhya Infomedia, merges philanthropy and business by creating an employee base predominantly composed of people with disabilities.

5.Transcending Boundaries: Building a harmonious society requires us to break free from constraints and embrace diverse perspectives. These inspiring talks have paved the way for a happier and more integrated society. Elca Grobler left her successful career in Investment Banking to establish My Choices Foundation in Hyderabad. This organization combats domestic abuse and human trafficking, empowering women, and girls to become change agents in their families and communities.

6.Breaking Stereotypes: These inspiring talks show us how questioning preconceived beliefs and breaking stereotypes can foster a more inclusive society. Lt Cdr Aishwarya Boddapati, an Indian Navy officer, made history as part of the first all-women's crew to circumnavigate the globe on the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini. Her team received the prestigious Naari Shakti Puraskar from the President of India, for their remarkable achievement. Harish Sadani, an Ashoka Changemaker Awardee, leads Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA), a unique organization of feminist Indian men fighting patriarchy as a common enemy of women and men. With a master’s in social work from TISS, Harish's impactful work on gender and masculinity has been recognized by the Government of India and Harvard University's South Asia Institute. Neha Aggarwal, an ace table tennis player, represented India at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and has won 4 National Championship titles and over 40 International medals in 13 years. She works with Olympic Gold Quest to identify and fund deserving medal prospects for the Olympic Games in India.

7.Overcoming Challenges of Mind and Body: These talks of resilience and inner strength demonstrate how individuals have overcome emotional and physical challenges to adapt, grow, and succeed while building a more compassionate community. Tinkesh Kaushik, the first Asian Triple Amputee to bungee jump and Scuba dive in open waters, is a determined fitness enthusiast inspiring other people through wellness and life coaching. He believes the mind is the strongest organ in the body. Sqn Ldr Abhai Pratap Singh (Retd.) is an Indian Air Force veteran, a passionate Wheelchair Cricketer, and a dedicated Marathoner. He embraces life's challenges, spearheading a movement for equal opportunities and rehabilitation for differently abled individuals through sports, particularly cricket.

8.Building a Sustainable Future: We share responsibility for our planet's well-being and these talks at TEDxHyderabad help us embrace renewable energy and eco-friendly practices to maintain a harmonious balance between human progress and our fragile ecosystems. Ramanjaneyulu is waging war against pesticides in agriculture by promoting and helping farmers grow safe food through his campaign 'India for Safe Food.'

9.Community Building: These TEDxHyderabad talks show us how the ripple effect of community building leads to positive change enriching the lives of its members. Pradeep Lokhande, founder of Rural Relations, maintains a database of consumers in 49,000 villages enabling corporates, donors, and individuals to connect with rural India, fostering social change and betterment. By initiating communication through letters to village heads, he facilitates collaboration between villagers and companies like Telco, P&G, Tata Tea, and more. Dr Evita Fernandez advocates women's empowerment by offering them safe and positive experiences during childbirth. By training midwives, Dr. Evita accomplishes her mission of giving women the proper knowledge and choices for a better birthing journey.

