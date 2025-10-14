A Father’s Gift to Nalgonda’s Future - Bottuguda Govt School Rebuilt with ₹8 Crore through Komatireddy Pratheek Foundation

The Telangana Government on Tuesday issued orders naming the Bottuguda Government School in Nalgonda as “Komatireddy Prateek Government School.”

Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took up the initiative to reconstruct the dilapidated primary and high school buildings at Bottuguda into a state-of-the-art facility, comparable to leading corporate schools. The new school building, constructed at a cost of around ₹8 crore through the Komatireddy Prateek Foundation, is equipped with world-class infrastructure and modern educational amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that providing quality education to underprivileged children in a well-equipped government school is his foremost objective. “From the very beginning, my aim has been to ensure that children from poor families study in an environment on par with corporate schools,” he stated.

The Minister announced that digital classrooms, computer education, and bilingual (English and Urdu) teaching will be introduced, supported by highly qualified faculty appointed through the Prateek Foundation. He expressed confidence that Bottuguda Government School would soon become a model institution in Telangana, attracting high demand for admissions even when compared with private corporate schools.

Reaffirming his commitment to the education and healthcare sectors in Nalgonda, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that over the next three years, all Anganwadi centers, Government Schools, and Colleges in the constituency will be developed in phases with modern infrastructure and facilities.

He also mentioned that the Komatireddy Prateek Junior College Complex worth ₹10 crore has already been built in Nalgonda, while plans are underway to transform the Thipparthy and Kanagal Junior Colleges into model institutions under the Foundation’s supervision. Similarly, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the district are being upgraded to ensure quality healthcare for all.

Highlighting recent healthcare initiatives, the Minister noted that a state-of-the-art laparoscopic unit—on par with those in Hyderabad’s top corporate hospitals—was established at the Nalgonda Government General Hospital, alongside the development of the gynaecology wing.

Expressing deep emotion over naming the Bottuguda school after his late son, “Komatireddy Prateek,” the Minister conveyed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for approving the proposal and to the officials who facilitated it.

The Minister announced that the school will soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the coming weeks.