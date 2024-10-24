A few areas to face water supply disruption today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will experience a disruption in water supply in several areas for 24 hours, starting from 6 a.m. on Thursday. According to officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), a leakage has been detected in the 2375 mm diameter MS pumping main of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-3, which supplies water to Hyderabad. To address this issue, the HMWSSB will undertake repair work during this period, leading to a temporary halt in the water supply.

The water board has requested residents in the affected areas to use water judiciously during this time. The areas affected by the water disruption include Sastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta, Allabanda, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Prashasan Nagar, Tattikhana, Lalapet, Saheb Nagar, Auto Nagar, Vasavi reservoirs, Sainikpuri, Moulali, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills, Snehapuri, Kailasagiri, Devendra Nagar, Madhuban, Durga Nagar, Budvel, Suleman Nagar, Kismatpur, Gandhamguda, Boduppal, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Chengicherla, Bharat Nagar, Peerzadiguda, and Dharmasai (Shamshabad).