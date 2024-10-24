Live
- Rs 40K cr projects in Dhenkanal soon: CM
- Defamation case: KTR appears in court, says Surekha's words hurtful
- Memories of cyclone Phailin still haunt people of Ganjam
- Thermo Fisher signs MoU with Telangana govt
- Intellectuals push for more vibrant bond between Telangana & Turkey
- TRS TO BRS TO MRS...Will name-change gamble pay dividends in Maha poll battle?
- Prabhas Unveils Motion Poster for ‘The Raja Saab’ on His 45th Birthday
- Book KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act : Congress
- Minister assures justice on Jagtial’s ‘political’ murder
- CM attends Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination filing
Just In
A few areas to face water supply disruption today
Hyderabad will experience a disruption in water supply in several areas for 24 hours, starting from 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad will experience a disruption in water supply in several areas for 24 hours, starting from 6 a.m. on Thursday. According to officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), a leakage has been detected in the 2375 mm diameter MS pumping main of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-3, which supplies water to Hyderabad. To address this issue, the HMWSSB will undertake repair work during this period, leading to a temporary halt in the water supply.
The water board has requested residents in the affected areas to use water judiciously during this time. The areas affected by the water disruption include Sastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta, Allabanda, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Prashasan Nagar, Tattikhana, Lalapet, Saheb Nagar, Auto Nagar, Vasavi reservoirs, Sainikpuri, Moulali, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills, Snehapuri, Kailasagiri, Devendra Nagar, Madhuban, Durga Nagar, Budvel, Suleman Nagar, Kismatpur, Gandhamguda, Boduppal, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Chengicherla, Bharat Nagar, Peerzadiguda, and Dharmasai (Shamshabad).