A master poll strategy

Hyderabad: October 16 will mark the beginning of an intensive election campaign by the BRS party. It would be focussed on not only showcasing its achievements in the last nine years but would leave no stone unturned to rebut the “malicious campaign” launched by the Gandhis and Team Modi, party sources told Hans India.



The party hopes that the Election Commission of India would release the poll notification at the earliest. As a run up to this, Ministers K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao are already on a whirlwind tour of the state and are addressing various public meetings and have been countering the campaign of Congress and BJP, including the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition to this, the BRS will also launch a poll blitzkrieg with mammoth public meetings, road shows and massive social media campaigns. The proposed Simha Garjana at Warangal would be followed by public meetings at Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar,Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad.

In the second phase of the intensive campaign, the BRS will take up mini public meetings in the select Assembly constituencies where the going is tough.KCR himself would address these meetings. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to address meetings in about 70 assembly segments and participate in rallies and road shows in another 40 constituencies.

“During the 2014 and 2018 elections, KCR held public meetings in almost 100 assembly segments.

The party wants to turn the tables on the Congress and BJP whose meetings would be addressed by leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On the other hand, KTR and Harish Rao will be given the responsibility of organising the public meetings and KTR is likely to be among the key speakers.

In addition, the pink party will also release short videos of KCR’s speeches made during the Telangana struggle, public meetings during the last nine years and his speeches in the Assembly.

These videos will also expose the way the Congress and BJP had created hurdles in the development of Telangana on many issues and how the Centre had adopted step motherly treatment to the state.