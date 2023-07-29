A noted Telugu film actor meets KCR in Pragati Bhavan

Well known film actor Brahmanandam, along with his family members, met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan today ( Saturday).

Brahmanandam presented wedding card to CM KCR and invited to attend his son's marriage in Hyderabad.

CM KCR congratulated Brahmanandam couple on this occasion.

The Chief Minister and Brahmanandam also exchanged their views on films on a lighter note.