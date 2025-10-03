A Rare Memory: Chandrababu’s 2012 Padayatra and Dussehra in Telangana

Gadwal: Shadnagar former MLA and TDP Politburo member Bakkani Narasimulu recalled a rare and unforgettable memory connected with TDP supremo and present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Thirteen years ago, in 2012, Chandrababu Naidu launched his historic Padayatra from Hindupur in Anantapur district. On October 22 of that year, he entered Telangana and reached the Ieeja region in Jogulamba Gadwal district. Staying there overnight, Naidu took part in the Dussehra celebrations at the famous Swayambhu Thimmappa Temple on October 24, where he performed the traditional Shami Pooja. Alongside him was then TDP national general secretary and young leader Nara Lokesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimulu noted that the rare coincidence of Gandhi Jayanti (the day Naidu began his padayatra) and Dussehra festival (the day he entered Telangana) falling together made the event even more memorable. Responding to the request of locals, Chandrababu Naidu also sanctioned ₹35 lakh through TTD funds for the development of the temple.

Since then, Bakkani Narasimulu has been attending the Shami Pooja at the temple every year for the past 13 years, keeping the tradition alive.

This year too, Narasimulu participated in the celebrations along with several TDP leaders including Sudhakar Goud, Ramachandra Reddy, Govindu, and Gadwal in-charge Ganjipeta Ramulu.