A Ray of Hope: Hearing-Impaired Boy Receives Rs 8 Lakh Aid Through Compassionate Efforts of Dr. Sampath Kumar and ENT Specialist Dr. Pranaya Deepika
Gadwal: In a touching instance of humanity and compassion, a young boy suffering from congenital hearing loss has received a lifeline thanks to the combined efforts of former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar and his daughter, ENT specialist Dr. Pranaya Deepika.
The Case That Touched Hearts
Badrinath, the son of potter Kummari Ramudu from Dharmavaram village, Erravalli Mandal, Alampur constituency, was born with a severe hearing impairment. As a result, he has been unable to develop speech, making day-to-day communication a challenge for the young boy and his family.
When Badrinath’s condition was brought to the attention of Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary, he responded promptly and empathetically. Recognizing the seriousness of the issue, Dr. Sampath Kumar consulted his daughter, Dr. Pranaya Deepika, a qualified ENT specialist.
A Doctor’s Compassion and a Father's Support
Deeply moved by the child's condition, Dr. Pranaya Deepika recommended advanced medical treatment, including the installation of hearing aids, at the renowned ENT Hospital in Koti, Hyderabad. Understanding the financial burden such treatment could impose on the impoverished family, Dr. Sampath Kumar took proactive steps to ensure the child received timely assistance.
Using his influence and commitment to public welfare, he worked with government authorities to sanction a Letter of Credit (LOC) worth ₹8,00,000 to cover the medical expenses, particularly for the installation of specialized hearing devices.
Presentation of the Sanction Letter
In a small but meaningful event, the official LOC copy was formally handed over to Badrinath's family. The presentation was made by Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, Dr. Pranaya Deepika, Youth Congress State Vice-President Deepak Prajna (Dr. Sampath Kumar’s grandson), and senior Congress leader Madhu Naidu.
This gesture not only brought hope to Badrinath and his family but also stood as a testament to the enduring values of empathy and social responsibility.
Public Reaction
Locals and social activists have widely appreciated this humanitarian effort, lauding Dr. Pranaya Deepika for her medical initiative and Dr. Sampath Kumar for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of underprivileged communities.
This heartening episode reaffirms the positive impact that compassionate leadership and timely medical intervention can bring to those in need—offering not just treatment, but a chance at a better life.