A shameful act: District and City Congress presidents condemn MLC Tata Madhu’s remarks against Mahathma Gandhi

Khammam: District Congress Committee (DCC) President, Puvvalla Durga Prasad, and City President, Mohammed Javeed, have come forward to strongly condemn the remarks made by Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Tata Madhu against Mahatma Gandhi and the Congress party.

Addressing the media at the DCC office here on Thursday, the leaders emphasised the inappropriateness of MLC Madhu’s comments, which were deemed irrelevant and offensive to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, features the MLC making derogatory comments about Mahatma Gandhi. These comments ignited a wave of controversy. In response to these remarks, the Congress leaders asserted that the people of the region had no intention of being lectured by the ruling BRS government. They further criticised MLC Madhu, claiming that his comments against Mahatma Gandhi and the Congress party displayed a lack of respect and dignity.

The leaders paid homage to the Gandhi family, emphasising their immense sacrifices for the nation. They also acknowledged the role played by the leader of the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi, in the formation of Telangana state. The leaders expressed their disappointment and alleged that the BRS government had forgotten these contributions, branding it as a shameful act.

Consequently, they called upon the Election Commission to take immediate action by transferring officers in the district who are perceived to be functioning in a partisan manner, aligning themselves with a political party.

Prominent TPCC member, Rayala Nageswara Rao, and various other party leaders were in attendance at the programme, supporting the strong stance taken by the local Congress leadership.