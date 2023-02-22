A stinking stretch turns into urban paradise

Khammam: It was an open nala with garbage floating in it, neglected for long by previous governments. But, Gollapadu channel is now being turned into a pleasant scenic spot dotting with parks, open gyms and children playgrounds. The people of Khammam city are all praise for Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for taking keen interest in the development of the city. They recall how he secured around Rs 100 crore for modernising the age-old nala.

Gollapadu channel was dug nearly four centuries ago and until a few decades ago it served as an irrigation source for agricultural fields in Sundaraiah Nagar, Dhamsalapuram and other areas which were the city outskirts. With rapid urbanisation, the nala was encroached upon and it turned into a cess poll. Ajay Kumar took the plight of nala to the CM KCR's notice and succeeded in getting sanction for funds. CM conceded his demands during one of his visits to Khammam and sanctioned funds to modernise the nala and develop areas around it in 10 municipal divisions.

IT Minister K T Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the modernization works in November 2016. Chief Minister's special assurances funds and other funds have been used or the modernization works that are nearing completion, thanks to continuous monitoring of works by Ajay Kumar. As part of modernisation, a 11-km underground sewerage pipeline cum storm water drain has been taken up in the nala. The over ground is being developed as public parks.

For treating sewer water, a 40 ML capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) is being constructed at an expenditure of Rs 300 crore. The residents who encroached the nala have been evacuated and property rehabilitated at Velugumatta, informed District Collector VP Gautham.

The people who are visiting Gollapadu channel are in for a pleasant surprise and are enamoured of its beautiful transformation. S Yamini, speaking to The Hans India, she conveyed special thanks to CM KCR, Minister Ajay Kumar and district officials for creating beautiful environs in the city. "We are enjoying with my children and in the park every day. I did not expect the old nala which was full of garbage and reeked of bad smell to turn a beautiful park within a short time."

A bank employee T Naveen said earlier they used to go to Sardar Patel Stadium for jogging and playing, which is around 5 km from his house. "Now I am enjoying a lot in the open park." He listed among special attractions a mega chess board, one of its kind in the state, skating court, Panchatatwa Park, Acupressure park and others.