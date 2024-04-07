A woman performing abortions was caught red-handed and the clinic was seized by the health department and police officials.

NagarKurnool : District Health Officer Sudhakar Lal said that the housing board in Nagar Kurnool district center has seized the RMP clinic run by a woman in BC Colony. They said that inspections were done after locals gave information that pregnant women were being operated on at night and feticide was being committed in the hospital.





On Friday night, a four-month pregnant woman from Dattaram village in Lingala mandal was found to have undergone abortion surgery and she is currently being treated at the general hospital in the town, he said. The scanning reports in the hospital indicated that other types of drugs were seized. RMP doctors have warned that strict action will be taken if they perform surgeries on pregnant women against the rules and commit feticide.





He said that a complaint has been lodged at the police station in the town to register a case against the RMP doctor. In the presence of Tehsildar Chandrasekhar, they claimed to have seized the RMP hospital. In this program, the District Deputy Medical Officer Dr. Venkat Das, Mandal Primary Health Officer Narayanaswamy, SI Goverdhan, RI Khaza and others participated.







