Aadhaar, Ration Cards, Caste and Birth Certificates to be Issued for Chenchus - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh directed officials to provide essential facilities to the Chenchus, recognized as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), through the Prime Minister's Jan Man program. On Tuesday, during a review meeting held at the district collectorate with relevant departmental officials and POITDA Rohit Gopidi regarding the PM Jan Man Jan Jati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan scheme, the collector inquired about the progress of works done and tasks yet to be completed in the Chenchu settlements.

The Collector emphasized the need to ensure that 8,772 Chenchus living in 88 Adivasi Chenchu settlements across 8 mandals in Nagar Kurnool district receive 11 types of basic amenities under the Prime Minister's Jan Man scheme. He instructed that Aadhaar cards be distributed to all Chenchus within the coming week. Furthermore, he mandated the completion of 890 houses and the establishment of roads, drinking water supply, mobile medical units, Anganwadi centers, and electricity connections in all settlements. A special drive should be organized to provide identification cards to avoid any issues in availing the schemes. The Collector instructed that birth verification certificates, Aadhaar cards, Ayushman Bharat cards, and Kisan Credit cards be issued to everyone within the week.

He directed Rajiv Aarogyasri officials to prepare a list of Chenchu members based on survey forms for issuing Ayushman Bharat cards. He also instructed the LDM to ensure that all Chenchus without bank accounts obtain Jan Dhan bank accounts. Additionally, the Collector ordered the revenue department to continue the process of transferring land titles to the heirs of deceased landowners. The meeting was attended by District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr. G.V. Ramesh, PD DRDA Chinna Obulesu, District Panchayat Officer Ram Mohan Rao, RDVOs Madhavi and Nagaraju from Achampet and Kollapur, and various district officials, MPDOs, and Tahsildars from the eight mandals.