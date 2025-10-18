Aadi Srinivas distributes over 200 temple bulls to farmers

In a unique gesture, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas distributed bulls offered by devotees as votive offerings (mokku) at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada to farmers free of cost.

The distribution programme took place on Friday at the Rajanna Gosala located in Tippapur.

Speaking on the occasion, Aadi Srinivas said that the “bull offering” tradition was unique to the Vemulawada temple and symboliSed devotion, culture, and service.

He noted that devotees offer bulls to the deity as part of their vows, and the government has been continuing the noble initiative of handing over these bulls to farmers through the temple’s gosala.

He urged the farmers to utilise the bulls for agricultural purposes and to take good care of them. He also warned that strict action would be taken if the bulls were used for any purpose other than farming.

Aadi Srinivas further announced that the government had initiated steps to construct a modern, large-scale gosala over 40 acres in Vemulawada.

He said that a suitable site had already been identified, proposals were sent, and work would begin soon.