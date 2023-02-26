Aalay Infra launches luxury villas at Shamshabad

HYDERABAD: Aalay Infra launches new world-class luxury villas in a gated community in Shamshabad, near Masjid Gadda reserve forest. The project offers 122 premium villas spread over 37.6 acres of lush green surroundings with 5 BHK villas ranging in size from 7,806 sqft to 10,645 sqft. It has good connectivity with ORR exit 14 via service road and offers special features such as clear 14 feet floor heights and grand 11 feet main door.

It also offers Italian marble for flooring and toilets, Noken sanitary fittings, Lutron electrical automation, Mitsubishi VRV AC, Kone lifts, slim line aluminum windows, and bio metric lock for security. It has large 2-acre central park, organic garden 50 per cent open spaces, outdoor sports and dedicated walking and cycling area. The 40,000 sqft club house includes bowling alley, infinity swimming pool, supermarket, gym, multipurpose hall and a cafeteria.

Aalay Infra Managing Partner Niroop Reddy envisioned this luxury project and declared their vision for setting up benchmark in quality, finishes and luxury. "I would like to thank HH ChinnaJeeyar Swamiji for launching our Project in presence of Aalay infra customers and well-wishers," he said.