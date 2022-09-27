Aarogyasri services in govt hospitals across TS see spike

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said the Aarogyasri services in government hospitals across the State have increased from 34 per cent to 53 per cent. He attributed the increase to setting up of new medical colleges and provision of facilities, like modern MRI scan, CT scan, cathlabs, in State-run hospitals. Along with these, CHCs and PHCs taking up Aarogyasri cases have helped in increasing surgeries.

Except in Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam, the Aarogyasri services have been increased in all government hospitals. The minister asked officials as to why the services were not increasing in government hospitals in the three districts.

Rao asked officials to keep track of health condition of persons undergoing treatment under Aarogyasri and ensure medicines are given on time or not. He also asked them to see that orthopaedic cases are taken up in government hospitals. The minister wanted functioning of Arogya Mitras, district coordinators, team leaders to be good. He assured them of rewards and cautioned them indiscipline would result in action.

Rao said under Aarogyasri 90 lakh poor families can avail free services. From 2014 till date 11 lakh persons have availed facilities, with the government spending Rs 5,600 crore. During the previous year, the government spent Rs 826 crore for providing free treatment.

The minister lauded the efforts of the department staff in getting Aayushman Utkrishtata Puraskar-2022 under the Arogya Manthan of the Centre.