Aasara Pensioners donate Rs One Lakh to KCR & KTR

As a thanksgiving, a group of 100 Aasara pensioners have donated Rs 1000 to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and State IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao. The pensioners are the natives of Mukhara ( K) village of Ichhoda mandal in Adilabad district.

All the collected Rs 1 lakh by the pensioners groups will be given to KCR and KTR and request the latter to use the money to file their nomination in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

Village Sarpanch G Meenakshi and local MPTC ( Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) G Subhash said that the Aasara pensioners are overwhelmed by KCR's recent decision to enhance the pension amount of some sections by displaying utmost generosity towards the differently abled.

Pensioners of the village also resolved to vote in support of BRS in the assembly election, local people representatives said. Eom