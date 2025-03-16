AASRAA Unveils World Consumer Day Poster to Promote Consumer Awareness in Jogulamba Gadwal.

Gadwal : AASRAA Unveils World Consumer Day Poster in Jogulamba Gadwal

On the occasion of World Consumer Day, the Advocates Association for Social Responsibility and Awareness (AASRAA), Jogulamba Gadwal division, organized a special event to raise awareness about consumer rights and responsibilities. The event was marked by the unveiling of a World Consumer Day Poster, officiated by Jogulamba Gadwal District Additional Collector Sri Lakshmi Narayana and District Consumer Commission President Smt. Srilatha.

The event saw the active participation of key AASRAA representatives, including Jogulamba Gadwal District President Rangu Bharat, Vice President Jagadish, General Secretary Ravi, Joint Secretary Mahesh, and Executive Member Eshwar.

Speaking on the occasion, the officials emphasized the significance of the Consumer Protection Act and the need to spread awareness about consumer rights among the general public. They stressed that every individual should be well-informed about the laws protecting consumers from fraud, misleading advertisements, and unfair trade practices.

AASRAA Consumer Council Initiatives

The AASRAA Consumer Council announced that it will undertake multiple initiatives to educate people about consumer rights. The organization aims to host awareness programs, legal aid camps, and consumer grievance redressal sessions across the district.

Officials urged consumers to actively seek information about their rights and encouraged them to report any violations to the appropriate authorities. They also highlighted that World Consumer Day serves as a reminder of the importance of fair trade practices, ethical business conduct, and consumer empowerment.

The event concluded with a collective commitment from all attendees to work towards ensuring consumer protection and legal awareness in Jogulamba Gadwal and beyond.















