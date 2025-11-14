ACB Conducts Raids at Sub-Registrar Chandrashekhar Reddy’s Residence in Jadcherla

Mahabubnagar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials carried out raids at the residence of Wanaparthy district Sub-Registrar Chandrashekhar Reddy in Jadcherla town on Friday night. The operation, which began earlier in the afternoon at the Sub-Registrar’s office in Wanaparthy, is being led by ACB DSP Balakrishna.

As part of the ongoing investigations, ACB Circle Inspector S.K. Jilani and his team inspected documents, cash, and jewelry at the Sub-Registrar’s residence in Jadcherla. Speaking to the media, Inspector Jilani confirmed that raids are underway at the Wanaparthy Sub-Registrar office under DSP Balakrishna’s supervision, and the search at Chandrashekhar Reddy’s residence is part of the same operation.