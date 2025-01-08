ACB mulls plan to quiz KTR

Hyderabad: Following the dismissal of a quash petition filed by former minister and BRS leader K T Rama Rao on Tuesday by the High Court, the ACB officials had a meeting to chalk out their next plan of action.

It is learnt that the probe agencies would ask the officials, including the then Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy to submit all documents pertaining to the agreement. These agencies will also seek details of the companies which withdrew after the first race. They were also looking to question the regulations followed on Formula E Operations (FEO), role of the HMDA and Revenue officials.

Sources said that the ACB officials may conduct searches at several places in the Formula E case. On Tuesday, the ACB officials went to Greenko offices in Hyderabad, Ace Urban Race, and Ace Urban Developers in Machilipatnam and Ace NextGen in Madhapur..

The ACB team was also reportedly inquired about the election bonds to BRS from Greenko and its affiliated companies. ACB was investigating the purchase of election bonds worth Rs 41 crore.

Sources said that since Tuesday morning, the Telangana police conducted searches at the Greenko subsidiary of Chalamalasetty Sunil. Sunil hails from Machilipatnam in Krishna district. His mother Venkatalakshmi is a former chairman of the Bandar Municipal Corporation.