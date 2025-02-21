Live
- iOS 18.4 Update to Bring AI-Powered Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro
- US team explores natural farming innovations in Eluru
- Wakf Board will protect Wakf lands: Farooq
- Labour minister warns against negligence in ESI hospitals
- Collector facilitates installation of transformer
- Plunging prices distress tomato farmers
- HC denies anticipatory bail to Vamsi
- ACB nabs agri officer
- Elaborate arrangements in place for Group-2 exams
- Ongole: Gurukul student suffers burns
The ACB sleuths nabbed Aswapuram mandal agricultural officer Sai Shantan Kumar redhanded while he was allegedly receiving a bribe from a farmer.
Kothagudem: The ACB sleuths nabbed Aswapuram mandal agricultural officer Sai Shantan Kumar redhanded while he was allegedly receiving a bribe from a farmer. The accused was said to have demanded Rs 30,000 to is-sue a coupon to a farmer to sell his cotton produce.
The farmer, unable to pay the money, approached the ACB; led by Khammam range DSP Y Ramesh, they laid a trap and caught Kumar redhanded.
The tainted money was seized and the accused arrested; he would be produced before the special court for SPE and ACB cases in Warangal, the DSP informed.
