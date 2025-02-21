ACB nabs agri officer

Kothagudem: The ACB sleuths nabbed Aswapuram mandal agricultural officer Sai Shantan Kumar redhanded while he was allegedly receiving a bribe from a farmer. The accused was said to have demanded Rs 30,000 to is-sue a coupon to a farmer to sell his cotton produce.

The farmer, unable to pay the money, approached the ACB; led by Khammam range DSP Y Ramesh, they laid a trap and caught Kumar redhanded.

The tainted money was seized and the accused arrested; he would be produced before the special court for SPE and ACB cases in Warangal, the DSP informed.