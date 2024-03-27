ACB nets corrupt Gundumal Tahsildar Pandu Nayak

Narayanpet: The Anti Corruption Bureau of Mahabubnagar district range caught highly corrupt Gundumal mandal Tahsildar Pandu Nayak in Narayanpet district on Wednessday.

According to the ACB DSP B SriKrishna Goud, it is learnt that the Tahasildar was causing lot of problem to the farmer Mallesh with regard to the registration of his 1.5 acre land. It is understood that when Mallesh approached for registration of the land, after complestion of the registration process when Mallesh asked for the registration documents from the Tahasildar, the Tahasildar had demanded a bribe of Rs. 3000 for handing over his land documents. Even while Mallesh pleaded that he was poor and could not afford to pay the amount, the Tahasildar along with Dharani Portal operator Ravinder Reddy and Record Assistant Mogaliaha all the three forcefully denied him to hand over the documents and sternly said that he would get the documents only if he gives Rs. 3000.

After requesting for 2-3 days, the farmer Mallesh got fed up with this kind of corrupt attitude and decided to approach the ACB officials. After careful background investigation the ACB officials planned a trap and trapped all the three persons involved in the systemic bribery act in the Gundumal Tahasildar office.

It is also learnt that the Pandu Nayak had been involved in various other similar bribary cases at various places in Wanaparthy, Achampet and despite warnings and complaints he did not mend his ways and finally he had been trapped to the ACB for his corrupt deeds that caused sufferings to the famers and general public at large.

“We are conducting thorough enquiry about the corrupt activities of the Tahasildar and trying to find out even others who are involved in this bribery. After detailed investigation we will prepare a report and submit it to the government and accordingly they will be produced at the ACB court in Nampally in Hyderabad. We are requesting the general public not to give bribe to any government officials, as they are entitled to serve the people without seeking anything in return, as it is their duty. He urged the people to call the ACB any time and intimate about any such corrupt activities and the ACB will take swift action and bring all those corrupt officials to justice,” said Krishna Goud.