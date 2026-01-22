  1. Home
News

  22 Jan 2026 9:34 AM IST
ACB raids Hanamkonda Deputy Collector’s residence
Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday conducted raids at properties linked to suspended Hanamkonda Additional Collector, A Venkat Reddy, in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case. Officials discovered assets worth Rs 7.69 crore.

Venkat Reddy was earlier caught by the ACB in December while allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for extending permission to a school during his tenure as in-charge District Education Officer (DEO), following which the State government had placed him under suspension.

TelanganaACB raidsDisproportionate assets caseCorruption allegationsSuspendedAdditional CollectorAnti-corruption investigation
