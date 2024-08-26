ACB Raids Vemulawada Rajanna Temple, 20 Officials Transferred

Sircilla: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has carried out raids at the Vemulawada Rajanna temple following allegations of corruption involving several temple officials. These raids were conducted after complaints were filed against officials in various departments of the temple administration, sparking concerns over the integrity of temple management.

In response to these allegations, Executive Officer (EO) Vinod Reddy took swift action by ordering internal transfers. A total of 20 temple officials have been moved to different roles and departments within the temple. This decision aims to bring about transparency and accountability in the temple’s operations and to ensure that any irregularities are thoroughly addressed.

The ACB’s actions come after numerous reports of misuse of temple funds and other corrupt practices by the officials. These allegations have raised questions about the management of the temple, which is one of the most popular and revered pilgrimage sites in the region. The temple attracts thousands of devotees every day, and the administration is responsible for handling large sums of money in donations and offerings.

EO Vinod Reddy's decision to transfer the officials is seen as a step towards cleansing the administration and restoring faith among the devotees. The temple authorities have assured the public that they are committed to maintaining transparency and integrity in their operations.

The ACB is continuing its investigation to uncover the full extent of the corruption. Further actions could be taken based on the findings of the ongoing inquiry. The temple administration has also pledged to cooperate fully with the ACB to ensure a fair and thorough investigation.

This development has been closely watched by the public, who are hoping for a swift resolution to the corruption issues and a restoration of trust in the temple’s management.