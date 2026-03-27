ACB trap exposes Mamda SI in Rs 20K bribery case

Khanapur: A Sub-Inspector posted at Mamda Police Station in Nirmal district was caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 on Thursday.

According to Adilabad ACB DSP G. Madhu, the accused officer, identified as Ashok, had initially demanded Rs 40,000 from a complainant to avoid registering a cheating case. After negotiations, the amount was settled at Rs 20,000. The victim subsequently approached ACB officials and lodged a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught the SI while he was accepting the bribe amount. The officer was taken into custody, interrogated, and later produced before a court in Karimnagar. Sources said that multiple allegations of corruption were already pending against the officer.