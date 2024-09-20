Accused Sentenced to Life Imprisonment with Rigorous Punishment and Fined Rs. 25,000 for Murder

SHADNAGAR: This is a case of the murder of a woman, stabbed to death by her husband. The incident occurred on October 30, 2020, at 11:00 PM at Gundya Thanda, under the jurisdiction of Annaram Village, Farooqnagar Mandal, Ranga Reddy District. The accused, Jatavath Ramesh alias Ramya, aged 36 years, a farmer residing in Gundya Thanda, Annaram Village, Farooqnagar Mandal, had been harassing the victim, Jatavath Lalitha, aged 30 years, both physically and mentally. With the intent to kill, the accused attacked Lalitha with a knife, stabbing her indiscriminately all over her body. The crime took place within the limits of Shadnagar Police Station.



The brief facts of the case are that on 05.11.2020 at 13:00 hrs, the complainant, Smt. Pathlavath Peeri, aged 52 years, a farmer and resident of Medigadda Thanda Village, Balanagar Mandal, Mahaboobnagar District, filed a complaint. Her younger daughter, Jatavath Lalitha, aged 30 years, was married to Jatavath Ramesh, son of Jatavath Balya, aged 36 years, a farmer and resident of Gundiya Thanda, Annaram Village, Farooqnagar Mandal, Ranga Reddy District.

On 30.10.2020 at around 23:00 hrs, her son-in-law quarrelled with her daughter and, with the intention of killing her, stabbed her multiple times, including on the throat, using a knife, before fleeing the scene.

She was immediately shifted to the CHC, Shadnagar for treatment. After first aid, the doctors referred her to Osmania Hospital, Hyderabad for better treatment. Unfortunately, while undergoing treatment, she succumbed to her injuries on 05.11.2020 at 09:00 hrs.

Based on the complaint, the Shadnagar Police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Efforts were made to apprehend the accused, and on 09.11.2020, the accused, Jatavath Ramesh alias Ramya, was arrested. The accused was remanded within 24 hours.

The case was investigated by A. Sreedhar Kumar, Inspector of Police, SHO Shadnagar, who thoroughly collected all scientific evidence. A charge sheet was filed within 90 days. Under the supervision of superior officers, the case was closely monitored.

The Hon’ble IX ADJ Sessions Court, Rangareddy, conducted the trial. On 20.09.2024, the court sentenced the accused, Jatavath Ramesh alias Ramya, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 in Sessions Case No. 110/2022.

(G.NARSIMHA REDDY) CCS ADCP CRIMES & CMC, CYBERBABAD. Cell no. 86866 77777