Achieve eco devpt by providing quality food: Ponnam tells women
Hanamkonda: “Women can achieve economic development by providing quality food through Indira Mahila Shakti Canteens,” suggested Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday. He inspected the beautification works at Ambedkar Junction near Elkathurthi bus station.
Ponnam directed officials to expedite the beautification works with the cooperation of various departments. As part of the beautification, he reviewed the progress of the fountain and lighting installations and gave several suggestions to them.
After inquiring about pending works, the minister interacted with local party activists, listened to their issues and instructed officials to resolve them on the spot. Later, he visited the newly inaugurated canteen at the bus station and had breakfast with party activists and officials.
The minister said women should make the best use of the canteens, which are a prestigious initiative by the government. He said the government launched several welfare schemes with the aim of making women as successful and wealthy as men. “The government implemented free bus travel scheme for women immediately after coming to power, with women’s empowerment as a key objective,” he said. He noted that women are very happy with the scheme.