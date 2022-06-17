ACP Ravinder awarded Ph.D

Cyberabad: The Department of Psychology at Osmania University Hyderabad has awarded a Ph.D (Doctorate in Psychology) to ACP S Ravinder for his thesis submitted in psychology on "Emotional Intelligence, Psychological Well-Being, Self-Efficacy And Job Satisfaction: A Study Among Police Personnel." On the occasion Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra congratulated and appreciated ACP Ravinder at Cyberabad police commissionerate on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, ACP Ravinder said that, for this research a total of 563 questionnaires were collected from the police personnel (HCs/PCs) of 120 police stations from Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionrate. The present research studied the influence of the positive psychological independent variable i.e., Self-Efficacy, Emotional Intelligence (self-emotions appraisal, others-emotions appraisal, use of emotions and regulation of emotions), Psychological Well-Being (autonomy, environmental mastery, personal growth, positive relations with others, purpose in life, and self-acceptance) with job satisfaction of police personnel. He also said that Police personnel with high emotional intelligence have higher job satisfaction compared to police personnel with low job satisfaction. These results suggest the need to bring awareness about emotional intelligence to police personnel and the need to conduct an emotional intelligence training programme for police personnel, he added.

A police officer stays on duty for long hours of time to render a good quality of life and living to the public. To fulfill the needs of the public and expectations of the public, a police officer's mental, physical, and psychological well-being is very much essential. To improve the quality-of-service delivery system to the public, policemen need to always be active and effective in dealing with the everyday challenges that emerge in the police profession. Self-efficacy refers to the perceived ability or capability for performing a specific task Ravinder is first recipient of the Ph.D award from Psychology department Osman University from police department. ACP Ravinder earlier worked in Mahabubnagar, Hyderabd and Cyberabad Commissionerate's. He worked as Inspector of Police (SHO) in Humayunnagar, Panjagutta and Raidurgam Police station.