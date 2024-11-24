Actor Ali Issued Notices Over Unauthorized Farmhouse Construction

Vikarabad : Actor Ali has been issued notices by the Gram Panchayat of Ekkamidi village in Nawabpet Mandal, Vikarabad district, for allegedly constructing a farmhouse without proper permissions. The village secretary, Shobharani, stated that the constructions were undertaken without obtaining necessary approvals and included illegal structures.

Ali had purchased agricultural land in Ekkamidi, where he cultivated crops and maintained fruit orchards with the help of local farmworkers. He reportedly built the farmhouse to use as a retreat during breaks. However, allegations have emerged that the farmhouse and related constructions were carried out without securing prior permissions from the Gram Panchayat.

The notices, which were handed over to a caretaker at the farmhouse, demand an explanation from Ali regarding the unauthorized constructions. The actor's response to the notices is yet to be revealed.

This incident highlights a trend among some Tollywood celebrities, who own farmhouses on the outskirts of Hyderabad. These properties often serve as relaxation spots or venues for private gatherings during breaks from their professional schedules.