Actor Krishnam Raju Passes Away Early On Sunday: Last rites today

Hyderabad: The last rites of veteran Telugu actor, JV Krishnam Raju (83) will be performed at his Kanakamamidi Farm House in Moinabad on Monday. The actor passed away during the early hours of Sunday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the officials to make arrangements for Raju's cremation with state honours.

Popularly known as 'Rebel Star', Krishnam Raju breathed his last while undergoing treatment with age-related ailments at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.

Apart from being a very successful actor, he was also a politician. He served as a Union minister in Atal Behari Vajpayee's Cabinet. He forayed into politics by contesting the Narasapur Lok Sabha constituency in 1992 on a Congress ticket. He lost in the elections. After a brief hibernation, Raju re-joined politics, accepting an invitation from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He won the 1998 Lok Sabha elections from Kakinada. He set a record with a thumping majority of over 1,65,000 votes, the maximum majority as compared to any of the other constituencies in Andhra Pradesh which ensured him a berth at the Centre.

The Ban on Cow Slaughter Bill, 1999 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Yogi Adityanath which provided for a complete prohibition on the slaughter of cows for all purposes. In 2000, Krishnam Raju moved a motion in the Lok Sabha for the introduction of The Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Bill, 2000 with the following statement of objects and reasons, "Article 48 of the Constitution enjoins upon the State to organise agriculture and animal husbandry on modern and scientific lines and in particular to take steps for preserving and improving the breeds and prohibiting the slaughter of cow and its progeny."

He was also the winner of the inaugural Nandi Award for Best Actor. Krishnam Raju acted in more than 183 feature films.

Born in Mogalturu in West Godavari n 1940, he made his film debut with the 1966 film Chilaka Gorinka produced and directed by K Pratyagatma. Krishnam Raju had won five Filmfare Awards South and three state Nandi Awards.

Krishnam Raju quit the BJP and joined Praja Rajyam Party floated by Chiranjeevi in 2009 and unsuccessfully contested from the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency.

Condolences poured in from different quarters. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhushan Harichandan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao mourned the demise of the film actor.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao, state ministers and legislators and film stars Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Mohan Babu and other film personalities offered floral tributes to the departed actor.