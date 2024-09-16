Live
Just In
Actors Ali and Vishwak Sen Donate to CM Relief Fund
Hyderabad: Several film industry celebrities have come forward to support the flood relief efforts in Telangana, making substantial donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Today, young actor Vishwak Sen met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence and donated ₹10 lakhs. In addition, veteran actor Ali donated ₹3 lakhs to the cause. These contributions highlight the ongoing support from the film industry in aiding the flood-affected regions.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude to all the donors for their generous support. During the meeting, Minister Sitaakka, MP Kadiyam Kavya, and other leaders were also present, acknowledging the critical role of these contributions in supporting flood relief efforts.