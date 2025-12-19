Actress Nikita Bisht Inaugurates National Silk Expo at Ameerpet

Hyderabad: Femina Miss India Finalist & Actress (Palle Gootiki Pandagochindhi fame) Nikita Bisht formally Inaugurated a 5-day National Silk Expo-2025 at Kamma Sangham Hall, Ameerpet, Hyderabad. which is organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala. Platforms such as this are required to reach out women looking for well-designed handmade cotton, silk wear & exclusive, silk saris and handloom creations coming together under one roof,” Nikita Bisht said

Organizer of the Exhibition Jayesh Kumar, speaking to media said that, The Expo will be on till 23rd December 2025, Main social objective of the handloom exhibition was to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for the weavers and their handloom woven ware, even in places where exhibitions are not feasible. The exhibition motive is got pure silk & cotton products direct from weavers to costumer without merchant, he added.