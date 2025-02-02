Live
Actress Urvashi Rautela inaugurates South India Shopping Mall
Mahabubnagar : South India Shopping Mall marked another milestone with the grand opening of its 39th showroom on New Clock Tower Road, Mahabubnagar on Saturday. The launch event was a spectacular affair; re-nowned actress Urvashi Rautela inaugurated the showroom and interacted with fans.
Her presence elevated the event, and she also took the opportunity to promote her upcoming film. Sev-eral guests graced the event, including MLA Yenam Srinivas Reddy, Municipal Chairman Anand Goud, MUDA Chairman Lakshman Yadav, Municipal Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmed, and Municipal Ward Coun-cillor Lakshman.
Speaking at the event, Director Suresh Seerna expressed gratitude to the Mahabubnagar community, stating, “This showroom reflects our commitment to making fashion accessible and exceptional for all.”
Director Abhinay highlighted the focus on wedding collections, while Director Rakesh added, “Stylish, high-quality apparel at prices everyone can enjoy.”
To celebrate the launch, South India Shopping Mall introduced a Cost-to-Cost Sale, offering textiles starting at just Rs 150, drawing eager shoppers.