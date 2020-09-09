Additional Collector caught for demanding Rs 1 crore bribe in Telangana
In yet another big case of corruption in Telangana state, the sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau trapped a senior Revenue official and Additional Collector of Medak district Nagesh for demanding more than Rs 1 crore from a person to regularise a piece land.
ACB officials said that the corrupt official already took Rs 40 lakh from the complainant. Some cheques and crucial documents were seized from Nagesh house. He was a senior leader in the state Revenue Department.
Recently, Kesara MRO Nagaraju was caught red-handed when he was taking Rs 1.20 crore from a realtor to regularise the land for construction purpose in Medchal district.
