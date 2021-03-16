Adilabad and Nizamabad ban vehicle movement from Maharashtra

Hyderabad: The surge of corona cases in Maharashtra particularly, Nagpur and also detection of new cases in Karimnagar on Monday, the Medical and Health department has not only alerted the district administration of Adilabad and Nizamabad but has banned vehicle movement between Nagpur where the total lockdown has been imposed.

All roads connecting Nagpur and border districts have been closed. Over 80 bus services operated by Maharashtra government daily between Nagpur and Hyderabad were suspended and the TSRTC stopped operating nearly 20 bus services to Nagpur with immediate effect. The private and individual vehicle movement between Nagpur and Telangana has been banned, according to officials.

"The inter-state transport services were running as usual and the screening of all the passengers is compulsory. No vehicle can enter the T - state without screening though it is a time consuming process," said G Ajay Kumar, a TSRTC official of the border district of Nirmal.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a review meeting with the officials of the border districts. The minister cautioned the district officials about the need to contain the spread of corona virus. He asked them to take extra care by imposing restrictions on the movement of people from the neighbouring state till March end.

It may be mentioned here that the number of positive cases went up from 120 to 200 plus in the last four days. In view of this, the government has also increased the number of tests being conducted every day.