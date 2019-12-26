Adilabad: Call to Make Jan 5th Adivasi State conference a success

Adilabad: Adivasi Students Union district general secretary Punam Sachin called upon the people to make the union State conference a big success, while addressing a meeting at Tribal Welfare Residential School in Adilabad on Wednesday.

Sachin wanted the students to make success the State-level conference to be held on January 5 and 6 at R&B Guest House in Adilabad. Rangoli competitions were conducted here. He said that Rangoli competitions will be conducted and the winner will have the chance to participate at the State-level competition.

The problems of the students will be discussed in the conference, he added. Adivasi Students Union leaders Atam Kishtu, Mesram Raju, Manohar Pendur Sangi, Soujanya, Pushpa and others were present.