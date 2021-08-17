Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik inaugurates FSTP plant

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik said the Fecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) has been launched to prevent the spread of diseases. The Collector along with MLA Jogu Ramanna and Municipal Chairman Jogu Premendar on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed Fecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) at Bangariguda colony under Adilabad Municipality.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the plant launch in Adilabad municipality would benefit the people and plant would produce two types of products which would be used in municipal nurseries, purified water in the vicinity of the plant and for other works. The Telangana government should start the FSTP plants in 71 municipalities. The plant was constructed with a cost of Rs 2 crore 56 lakhs, she added.

The MLA Jogu Ramanna said that not only the public representatives, officials and people should act responsible to make Adilabad a pollution free town. Additional Collector M David, Municipal Commissioner Shailaja and others were also present.