Adilabad: Congress will scrap Rythu Bandhu if voted to power, warns K Chandrasekhar Rao

Adilabad/Boath/Nizamabad/Narsapur : With just 13 days left for polling, the showdown between TRS and Congress is getting shriller around issues like Dharani, Rythu Bandhu and power. Both the parties feel that vote for their rivals would be a waste. Both parties continue to accuse each other of being ‘B’ team of the BJP.

The BRS strategy of attacking the Congress-led government in Karnataka struggling to give power for agriculture has pushed the Congress into a defensive situation. It is now forced to explain to the people that free power was never part of the five guarantees given by the Congress during Karnataka polls and that free power was originally Congress party scheme when YS Rajasekhara Reddy during his tenure as CM had made it a reality.

Continuing the tirade against the Congress, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao during his public meetings in Adilabad, Boath, Nizamabad Rural and Narsapur constituencies on Thursday appealed to the people to not get confused and waste their vote. Vote for the Congress would mean that their vote had gone into drain, he said. He reiterated how the Centre had ignored Telangana, how it did not sanction even one new medical college or Navodaya school and said that in 2024 Lok Sabha elections Modi would be out of power. KCR said development in the state would be on fast track only if the BRS candidates were sent to the Assembly. He said vote for BRS was necessary to ensure that Dharani portal continues so that the farmers can get Rythu Bandhu.

Even to ensure sustainable development of growth by attracting industries and IT sector people should elect the BRS for the third term, he added.

Later in the evening, addressing a meeting, the BRS chief alleged that the Congress was spreading rumours on assigned lands saying that the BRS will snatch them. “Can anyone snatch the assigned lands? We have said in the manifesto that pattas will be given to the people for the assigned lands,” he added.