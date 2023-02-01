  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Adilabad: District employment officer and two others in ACB's net

Adilabad: District employment officer and two others in ACBs net
x

Anti-Corruption Bureau

Highlights

  • The trio was caught by the ACB at the office chamber of the District Employment Officer when they demanded and accepted the bribe
  • The trio was taken into ACB custody

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday trapped a District Employment Officer along with two other government officials while allegedly taking bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh.

The trio was caught by the ACB at the office chamber of the District Employment Officer when they demanded and accepted the bribe from a complainant for getting an official favour done, an ACB release said here.

The trio was taken into ACB custody, it said.

The accused officers performed their public duty improperly and dishonestly, the ACB said adding the bribe amount was recovered from their possession.

An investigation is underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X