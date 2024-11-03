Administrative nod to Metro Rail phase-II

Hyderabad: State Government accorded administrative sanction to the second phase Hyderabad Metro Rail project . The government on Saturday issued administrative sanction to the second phase metro project which is being taken up on a 76.4 km stretch.

The estimated cost of the second phase of the Metro project is Rs 24,269 crore. In the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro, a total of 69 kilometers has been constructed in three corridors. The cost of the first phase of the project was Rs 22,000 crore.

Officials said that the main objective of the second phase project is to cater to the needs of different sections of society and to spur equitable growth in all parts of the city. Six new corridors have been identified for the Phase-II expansion project.

The details of the Phase-II expansion corridors

Corridor IV: Nagole – Shamshabad RGIA (Airport Corridor): 36.8 km

Corridor V: Raidurg - Kokapet Neopolis : 11.6 km

Corridor VI: MGBS Chandrayangutta (Old City Corridor): 7.5 km

Corridor VII: Miyapur – Patancheru : 13.4 km

Corridor VIII: LB Nagar - Hayat Nagar: 7.1 km

Corridor IX: Shamshabad RGIA – Fourth City (Skill University) : 40 km

Among the above identified Phase-II corridors, the officials said that the Corridor IX’s alignment, other features, cost estimate etc, are being worked out and presently field surveys are in progress. The remaining Part ‘A’ of the Phase-II project consisting of (5) corridors for a length of about 76.4 km at an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore were proposed to be taken up by the 50:50 joint venture (JV) of Telangana government and Union government.

The State government’s share will be Rs 7,313 crore, Centre’s share – Rs 4, 230 crore debt from JICA, ADB, NDB etc will be Rs.11,693 cr and the PPP component is Rs.1,033 crore, officials said .