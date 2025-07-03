Live
- Woxsen University Co-Hosts ADoBE’2025 Pre-Event on Hyderabad’s Historic Water Systems
- Collector Emphasizes Boost in Government School Enrollments and Literacy Initiatives
- Police Clamp Down on Festival Season Violations
- 5-Year Old Boy Enters India Book of Records
- Ennoventure’s Invisible Tech- Powers Global Brand Trust
- Five Villages Selected for Model Solar Village Competition
- Madras HC dismisses Xiaomi's petition against ED proceedings in FEMA violation case
- Young Innovator Develops Low-Cost Facial Recognition System
- World's First Robotic-Assisted Cementless Medial Pivot Knee Replacement Starts in Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket
- No 'Revolution' or 'Vomiting' in September, Says MLC Bhandari, Dismissing Talk of Leadership Change
Admissions Open for Vacant Seats in TGR Schools for Classes 6 to 8 in Jogulamba Gadwal and Mahabubnagar
Gadwal: Applications Invited from Eligible Students for 2025–26 Academic Year In a joint press release, Mahabubnagar District Educational Officer A....
Gadwal: Applications Invited from Eligible Students for 2025–26 Academic Year In a joint press release, Mahabubnagar District Educational Officer A. Praveen Kumar and District Convenor of the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS) B. Srinivas announced that applications are being accepted for filling vacant seats in Classes 6 to 8 at TGR (Telangana Gurukulam) Residential School & Junior College for Boys in Beechupally (Jogulamba Gadwal district) and for Girls in Balanagar (Mahabubnagar district) for the academic year 2025–26.
Applications can be submitted in person at the respective schools from July 3 (Wednesday) to July 7 (Monday), between 10:30 AM and 5:00 PM on working days only.
Students applying must enclose the following documents with their application form:
Bonafide certificate of the current class
Two passport-size photographs
Xerox copy of Aadhaar card
The entrance examination will be conducted on July 9, 2025 (Thursday), from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at TGR School & Junior College for Girls, Balanagar. Admissions will be allotted based on merit in the entrance test.
For more information, students and parents may contact:
Beechupally (Boys): 8106963904
Balanagar (Girls): 9951149909
The officials urged all eligible students to make use of this opportunity to receive quality education through Telangana Gurukul institutions, which are known for nurturing bright futures.