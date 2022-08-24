Adopt organic farming, Dattatreya advises farmers

Nizamabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said that farmers should adopt organic farming by taking advantage of the agricultural welfare policies and programmes of the Central and respective State governments.

This will benefit and help them in becoming self-reliant, he advised. Dattatraya was interacting with a 15-member delegation of turmeric farmers producing organisation, Manoharabad, Nizamabad district in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He also felicitated them by presenting a shawl to each of them. The farmers' delegation also presented a memento to the Haryana Governor as a mark of respect.

The Haryana Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many schemes are being implemented to promote organic farming in the country. Up to 90 per cent subsidy is being given under various schemes for turmeric production in the country.

He said that the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises is promoting entrepreneurship and agro-based industries where farmers are being given maximum subsidy on equipment, food production and storage facilities.

Turmeric Producing Farmers' Organisation president P Tirupati Reddy informed that turmeric is produced in about 100 villages in his area. These villages produce 30 per cent of the country's total turmeric output.