After 9 Years 6 Months 5 Days Of Repression…Telangana breathes fresh air of freedom now says Guv Tamilisai

Hyderabad: "Telangana is breathing fresh air of freedom and liberty now. The state is liberated from autocratic rule and dictatorial tendencies," Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday while delivering her first joint address to both Houses of the Legislative Council and newly-constituted Assembly.

Stating that the people of Telangana have given a clear verdict to liberate themselves from the 10-year rule of repression, the Governor said they have already been experiencing the change. She said her government will stand by each and every promise it has made to the people. “Year 2023 will remain in history as the year that has brought a new beginning to Telangana's journey, Tamilisai said, adding that the government will respect the constitutional institutions. “This is not a feudal rule. We will instil confidence in people that this is a real democracy,” she added.

The Governor said the present elected government thanks all people, parties, leaders and the then UPA government and the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for creating a separate Telangana State in 2014, respecting the decades-old aspirations of the people, she said. "On behalf of four-crore Telangana people, the present government thanks former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the key role she had played in the process of creating Telangana into a separate state," the Governor said. Tamilisai paid rich tributes to the martyrs who had laid down their precious lives for the cause of Telangana statehood.

Alleging that the entire financial discipline in the state was destroyed owing to the bad governance of the previous regime, the Governor said the present government is focusing on strengthening the financial situation. "We will place before the people the financial condition of each and every department by releasing whitepapers and show them the real facts. We will be releasing the whitepapers as part of the transparent government that we promised to the people," she said.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, at the time of swearing-in, made it clear that in a democracy, the rulers are the people's servants, and they are not feudal lords,” she said. The governance is moving forward and taking steps in this direction and the 'Praja Vaani' programme of taking grievances from the people at the CM's camp office is the first step in this direction, she said. Referring to the ‘six guarantees' of the ruling Congress, she said, in tune with the promises made, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy signed the file giving legal sanctity to the six guarantees soon after his swearing-in. "This proved the commitment and dedication of our government. My government has taken the first step along the path of welfare for the people of the state,” she added.