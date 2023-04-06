Agitation meetings against Singareni privatization: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS party will hold mass meetings in Singareni areas on April 8 against the privatization of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL).

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao gave a call for these meetings. They called for mass sit-ins in Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem and Ramagundam areas.

KTR reminded Prime Minister Modi's promise in Ramagundam that Singareni won't be privatized was wrong. Why the need to privatize the profitable Singareni, he asked. KTR demanded that coal mines be allotted to Singareni without auction.

He alleged that the Center was conspiring to undermine chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's intention of giving free electricity to farmers. He said that Singareni was an economic and social bloodline of Telangana. KTR made it clear that if the centre does not back off on the privatization of Singareni, BRS will intensify its agitation and public movement.