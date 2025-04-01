Agniveer recruitment 2025-26: Registration deadline approaches

Hyderabad: The Indian Army’s recruitment process for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme is currently underway, with the registration window set to close on 10 April 2025. The Director General of Recruitment has urged eligible candidates to complete their applications before the deadline.

The recruitment is open for five categories: General Duty, Technical, Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, Tradesman (Class 10 and Class 8 pass), and Women General Duty in the Corps of Military Police. Applicants may apply for up to two categories, based on their eligibility.

The selection process comprises several stages, including online registration, a common entrance examination, a local recruitment rally, medical assessment, and documentation. The online examination is tentatively scheduled for June 2025, with the exact date to be announced later.

To ensure accessibility for candidates across the country, the online entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, and Assamese.

Selected candidates will undergo a 31-week training programme. Upon completing their four-year tenure, up to 25 per cent of Agniveers from each batch may be inducted into the Indian Army’s regular cadre, subject to organisational requirements and policies.

Interested candidates can visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in for further details and to complete their registration.