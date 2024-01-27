Agri grads told to be job providers instead of job seekers

Rangareddy: The second graduation ceremony of agri-startups, hosted by a-IDEA, was organised at the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) Rajendra Nagar on Tuesday.

Around 43 agri-startups incubated at NAARM, a-IDEA's programmes - KRISHIBOOT 1 (b), KRISHIBOOT 2.0, and KRISHIBOOT 3.0 have graduated today. Certificates and mementos were presented to these innovative startups in recognition of their dedication to revolutionising the agricultural and allied sectors.

While addressing the event as chief guest, the former chairman of the National for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Govinda Rajulu Chintala, said, “The agri-startups should build strength independently by identifying ideas that are both practical and affordable to benefit the farmers and the general populace.”

While emphasising the importance of working on aspects like sugarcane and papaya cultivation besides strategies for achieving high production and profitability, Chintala advised the startups to consider the present and future needs of the world.

Apart from him, the chief general manager of OFDD, NABARD Raymond B D’Souza, also graced the event as the guest of honour and shared an insight on the significance of ensuring the startup's products are market-ready.

Dr Ravi Shankar, co-founder of Gram Paathshala, advised the agri-students to become job providers rather than job seekers. He stressed the importance of solving real-life problems faced by farmers and the general public through affordable and accessible solutions. He urged entrepreneurs to keep small farmers at the forefront, recognising India’s vast agricultural diversity, from sugarcane to saffron and coconut to cotton.

President of a-IDEA and director of ICAR-NAARM, Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, delivered the presidential address, while vice president of a-IDEA and joint director ICAR-NAARM, Dr G Venkateshwarlu extended a warm welcome.

Earlier, Dr Senthil Vinayagam, the CEO of a-IDEA, briefed about the journey of 43 startups that successfully completed a year-long incubation period. The incubators are from 13 States spanning across 12 domains such as Ag-Tech and precision farming in different agri- and allied sectors.

Around 200 individuals, including startups, students, farmers, outreach partners, ecosystem partners, mentors, banking officials, incubation centre managers, investors, scientists, faculty, and officials from SAUs, ABIs, and TBIs, as well as employees of NAARM and a-IDEA staff, presented at the occasion.

Dr Senthil Vinayagam and Dr Vijay Avinashlingam were instrumental in the successful completion of these startup incubations at NAARM.