Agri Market Committee must work on farmers’ welfare: Komatireddy

Devarakonda (Nalgonda): “Agricultural Market Committees should work in favour of farmers,”said the Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. He mentioned that the agricultural market committee serves as a link between the farmers and the government. On Monday, he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Agricultural Market Committee in Devarakonda, Nalgonda district, as the chief guest.

He urged the newly selected committee to focus on the welfare of farmers. He emphasised that the current government is a pro-farmer one and that their aim is to not only provide irrigation water to Nalgonda district, including the Devarakonda region, but also to build double roads for all villages.

He further stated that they have been working since 2005 to supply irrigation water through the SLBC tunnel to all constituencies, including Devarakonda, Munugode, Nakrekal, and Nagarjuna Sagar.